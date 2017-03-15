Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,520.91, up 141.30 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 0.34 cents, or 8.99 per cent, to $4.12 on 10.3 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 0.29 of a cent, or 8.50 per cent, to $3.70 on 8.7 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 0.35 of a cent, or 8.16 per cent, to $4.64 on 6.4 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 0.65 of a cent, or 4.05 per cent, to $16.68 on 6.2 million shares.
Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Up 0.93 of a cent, or 4.74 per cent, to $20.56 on 6 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up 0.13 of a cent, or 5.39 per cent, to $2.54 on 5.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Media, telecommunications. Up 1.59 cents, or 4.19 per cent, to $39.53 on 227,717 shares. The Montreal-based company is reporting a profitable fourth quarter, erasing a loss that it experienced in the final quarter of 2015. Quebecor had $123.3 million of net income for shareholders in the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a $34.8-million loss in the fourth quarter of 2015. The company's net income was equal to $1.01 per basic share and 54 cents per share after dilutions, compared with a loss of 28 cents per basic and diluted share the year before. Its revenue was up 2.6 per cent at $1.05 billion.