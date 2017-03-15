Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,520.91, up 141.30 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 0.34 cents, or 8.99 per cent, to $4.12 on 10.3 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 0.29 of a cent, or 8.50 per cent, to $3.70 on 8.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 0.35 of a cent, or 8.16 per cent, to $4.64 on 6.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 0.65 of a cent, or 4.05 per cent, to $16.68 on 6.2 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Up 0.93 of a cent, or 4.74 per cent, to $20.56 on 6 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up 0.13 of a cent, or 5.39 per cent, to $2.54 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: