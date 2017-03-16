Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,562.41, up 41.50 points):

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:PPY). Oil and gas. Down 0.29 cents, or 4.77 per cent, to $5.79 on 8.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 0.09 cents, or 2.18 per cent, to $4.03 on 7.4 million shares.

Canada Goose. (TSX:GOOS). Manufacturing, apparel and furniture. Up 6.53 cents, or 43.53 per cent, to $21.53 on 7.1 million shares. The Toronto-based company is going public today on stock markets in Toronto and New York. Canada Goose, ubiquitous for its $900 parkas with fur-lined hoods, debuted with an initial public offering of 20 million shares priced at $17 per share under the symbol GOOS. Shortly after markets opened, Canada Goose shares launched at $23.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and US$18 in New York. The outerwear manufacturer says of the 20 million subordinate voting shares offered, 12.85 million shares will come from existing shareholders.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 0.07 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $4.57 on 5.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 0.29 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $14.40 on 5.3 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 0.07 of a cent, or 1.89 per cent, to $3.77 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: