US stock indexes step back while overseas markets rally
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes took a small step back on Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from the prior day. Stock markets around the world rallied.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
EUROPEAN OPTIMISM: Stock markets across the Atlantic rose, with the French CAC 40 up 0.6
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party won a parliamentary election victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Wilders campaigned on pledges to close borders to migrants from Muslim nations, close mosques, ban the
BOND YIELDS: U.S. Treasury yields recovered some of their losses from the prior day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52
The central bank increased short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as was widely expected, but also said that it continues to expect to raise rates a total of three times this year. Some investors had begun to speculate that four increases may be possible given how much the economy and inflation have picked up. The Fed is hoping to gradually raise interest rates off their record lows, where they stayed for seven years following the 2008 financial crisis.
The two-year Treasury yield rose to 1.31 from 1.30
SOME CENTRAL BANKS FOLLOW THE FED: China's central bank raised a short-term interest rate on lending to banks but left its benchmark rate unchanged following the U.S. increase. The People's Bank of China hiked the rate for its six-month and one-year medium-term lending facility and open-market repurchase operations by 0.1
OTHERS STAND PAT: Japan's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at and said it would work toward a 2
EARNINGS POP: Tech giant Oracle rose to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Oracle rose $3.08, or 7.1
GO HIGHER: GoPro, which makes wearable cameras, surged after it announced a cost-cutting plan and said it's sticking by its forecast for 2017 profits. Its stock rose $1.20, or 16.3
HOME ADVANTAGE: Homebuilders rose as encouraging data for the industry continues to pile up. U.S. builders broke ground on new homes at a faster pace in February, and the pace was faster than economists expected. PulteGroup rose 34 cents, or 1.5
ASIA'S DAY: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 16 cents to $48.70 per barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 6 cents to $51.75. Gold rose $27.90, or 2.3
ENERGY PAIN: The drop in oil prices resumes a slide that's been ongoing since late last month. A barrel of oil was worth nearly $55 in late February. If it closes lower Thursday, it would be the eighth decline in the last nine days.
The weakness has dragged down stocks of oil drillers and others across the industry. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lost 0.9
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 113.08 Japanese yen from 113.39 yen late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.0733 from $1.0713, and the British pound rose to $1.2352 from $1.2301.