Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,490.49, down 71.92 points):

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO). Miner. Up 30 cents, or 7.32 per cent, to $4.40 on 22.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 27 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $66.05 on 17.3 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $4.29 on 14.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 37 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $24.13 on 14.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down 74 cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $54.96 on 12.3 million shares.