President of embattled Uber leaves after 6 months on job

SAN FRANCISCO — Jeff Jones, the president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job.

Uber on Sunday confirmed Jones' resignation and in a brief statement wished him the best.

Jones' departure comes days after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company will hire a chief operating officer who can help write its "next chapter."

The San Francisco-based firm has been hit by several controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment. A recent video showed Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber's rates.

Uber also acknowledged it has used a program to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.