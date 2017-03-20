Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,442.32, down 48.17 points):

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down three cents, or 2.27 per cent, to $1.29 on 6.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $4.09 on 6.3 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.22 per cent, to $4.60 on 4.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $14.45 on 4.1 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 8.33 per cent, to $2.08 on 3.8 million shares.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO). Miner. Down 16 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $4.24 on 3.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Dominion Diamond Corp. (TSX:DDC). Miner. Up $3.06, or 23.16 per cent, to $16.27 on 1.5 million shares. The Toronto-based mining company disclosed that it has received and rejected a non-binding takeover proposal worth about US$1.1 billion. The offer was originally made to the company's board of directors on Feb. 21 by the Washington Companies but only revealed by both firms on March 19 after talks broke off last week.