Toronto stock index wavers between loss, gain; loonie slips lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ticked higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.74 points to 15,503.23, after 90 minutes of trading.

However, the index had been in the red earlier in the session.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.64 points to 20,950.26.

The S&P 500 added 0.76 of a point to 2,379.01 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 11.92 points to 5,912.92, which was above the previous all-time high.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.91 cents US, down 0.07 of a U.S. cent from Friday.

The April crude oil contract climbed 19 cents at US$48.59 per barrel and April natural gas contracts rose seven cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.