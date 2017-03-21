Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,313.13, down 129.19 points):

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 40 cents, or 9.30 per cent, to $4.70 on 9.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 97 cents, or 4.04 per cent, to $23.04 on 6.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up six cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $4.15 on 6.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $4.65 on 5.1 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 12 cents, or 3.24 per cent, to $3.82 on 4.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 33 cents, or 2.28 per cent, to $14.12 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 53 cents, or 2.08 per cent, to $25.99 on 3.8 million shares. The company says an international trade tribunal has ruled in its favour on a dispute over a multibillion-dollar mining project in Pakistan. Barrick, along with joint venture partner Antofagasta plc, took the Pakistani government to the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes after the country denied a mining lease for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in 2011.