Federal investments appear to match B.C. housing, transit initiatives: De Jong

VANCOUVER — B.C. Finance Minister Mike De Jong says today's federal budget appears to be in line with provincial initiatives on affordable housing, child care and transit.

De Jong calls a new $11.2 billion national housing fund a "relevant and significant" amount of money.

He says it's still unclear how large a share B.C. will get, but the focus on encouraging partnerships between housing providers and the private sector matches the province's current strategy.

The recent provincial budget promised an increase of child care spaces in the province, and De Jong says federal funding to do the same will help take the pressure off wait lists.

The announcement of about $2.2 billion from the federal government to support rapid transit projects in Metro Vancouver has been welcomed by the region's mayors.