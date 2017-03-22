Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,348.46, up 35.33 points):

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Down five cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $1.27 on 11.4 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Down 31 cents, or 7.95 per cent, to $3.59 on 10.9 million shares. Trican and Canyon Services Group Inc., two Calgary-based companies that provide services to the oil and gas industry, are planning to combine forces through an exchange of shares and debt valued at $637 million. Trican would exchange 1.7 of its common shares for each share of Canyon Services under the friendly deal, which is supported by the boards of both companies.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 27 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $22.77 on 9.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down six cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $14.06 on 7.04 million shares.

Milestone Apartments REIT (TSX:MST.UN). Real estate. Up 34 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $21.64 on 5.9 million shares.

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSX:FRC). Oil and gas. Up 91 cents, or 18.09 per cent, to $5.94 on 5.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.50 per cent, to $2.02 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 98 cents, or 1.81 per cent, to $55.10 on 3.4 million shares. The Calgary-based company says it's cutting about 1,000 jobs or six per cent of its workforce following the takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy. Enbridge says it's issuing the layoffs to address overlaps in the combined company's organizational structure after completing its acquisition of Spectra in late last month.