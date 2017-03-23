ABC News says 3 of its Twitter accounts were hacked

NEW YORK — ABC News said three of its Twitter accounts were hacked Thursday morning, sending out profanity-filled tweets to its millions of followers.

The tweets have since been deleted and ABC News said that it "resolved the issue quickly."

The hacked accounts included the main ABC News one, which has nearly 10 million followers, and two accounts related to its morning show "Good Morning America." ABC News is owned by Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co.