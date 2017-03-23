Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,433.61, up 85.15 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 46 cents, or 2.02 per cent, to $23.23 on 7.9 million shares.
Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Down three cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $1.24 on 6.9 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.63 per cent, to $3.70 on 6.6 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 2.70 per cent, to $3.97 on 5.9 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $4.58 on 5.1 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $14.22 on 4.7 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $15.24 on 596,368 shares. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice is reviewing whether charges are warranted against Husky Energy for its role in a major oil spill last summer. The department is reviewing Husky's response to alarms before the spill and the delay in shutting down the system.
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Oil and gas. Up 26 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $61.76 on 1.4 million shares. Senior U.S. officials say the State Department will recommend approval of TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the White House to formally approve it. Two officials say Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will issue the recommendation Friday.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up 28 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $14.53 on 921,622 shares. The Quebec-based drug giant says its chairman and CEO received US$62.7 million in compensation for eight months of work last year, even as it reported a "disappointing" financial performance. In a proxy report ahead of its May 2 annual meeting, Valeant says Joseph Papa's compensation included US$42 million in stock awards, US$10 million in stock options, a US$8-million signing bonus and a US$980,769 salary.
