New Valeant Pharmaceuticals CEO got US$63-million in compensation

LAVAL, Que. — Valeant Pharmaceuticals says its chairman and CEO received US$62.7 million in compensation for eight months of work last year, even as the Quebec-based drug giant reported a "disappointing" financial performance.

In a proxy report ahead of its May 2 annual meeting, Valeant says Joseph Papa's compensation included US$42 million in stock awards, US$10 million in stock options, an US$8-million signing bonus and a salary of US$980,769 salary.

The 61-year-old took the company helm in May.

His compensation was less than half the US$141.6 million that went to his predecessor Michael Pearson in 2015 before he left the company early last year.

Pearson received US$12 million in compensation last year, mainly from a US$10.5-million severance and US$669,231 salary.

Valeant (TSX:VRX) had a rough year in 2016 as it lost nearly 90 per cent of its stock value, racked up losses of US$2.4 billion and came under scrutiny over its drug pricing practices.