Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,442.67, up 9.06 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 17 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $23.40 on 6.02 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $2.50 on 5.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 21 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $65.18 on 4.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down seven cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $3.90 on 4.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 12 cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $4.22 on 3.7 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Down 25 cents, or 3.94 per cent, to $6.09 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Down six cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $2.89 on 128,191 shares. The Montreal-based company, one of Quebec's largest forestry companies, says it expects to qualify for $55 million of electricity rebates due to a four-year capital investment program centred at its Temiscaming manufacturing site. Tembec says its $136-million capital program will improve the competitiveness of its Quebec plants, particularly the specialty cellulose plant in the town of Temiscaming near North Bay, Ont.