Heroux-Devtek stock falls after U.S. Air Force rejects bid for new contract

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Heroux-Devtek Inc. shares fell sharply Monday after it said that its bid for a new contract with the U.S. military has been rejected and work for an existing contract will likely be phased out within two years.

The Longueuil, Que.-based aerospace company said it wasn't selected to manage all the landing gear requirements for the U.S. Air Force's C-130 Hercules cargo plane, KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling plane and E-3 AWACS surveillance plane.

It also said that business volume for an existing U.S. Air Force contract to make parts for the three heavy military support planes will gradually be phased out over the course of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.