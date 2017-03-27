Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,506.22, up 63.55 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $23.39 on 7.8 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down two cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $1.20 on 6.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down five cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $65.13 on 6.2 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Up three cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $1.24 on 5.77 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Up $1.10, or 11.13 per cent, to $10.98 on 5.75 million shares. Canadian marijuana stocks got a boost Monday following reports that the federal government will introduce a bill next month that aims to legalize pot by July 1, 2018.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 15 cents, or 4.04 per cent, to $3.86 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX). Aerospace. Down $1.18, or 9.29 per cent, to $11.52 on 49,843 shares. The Longueuil, Que.-based aerospace company said that its bid for a new contract with the U.S. military has been rejected and work for an existing contract will likely be phased out within two years. Heroux-Devtek said it wasn't selected to manage all the landing gear requirements for the U.S. Air Force's C-130 Hercules cargo plane, KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling plane and E-3 AWACS surveillance plane.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Restaurants. Up 50 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $73.56 on 400,687 shares. The parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King has received enough shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. to complete its US$1.8-billion friendly takeover of the fast food chain. The company says that about 83 per cent of Popeyes common stock was tendered to the offer by the deadline, which expired at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.