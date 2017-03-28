Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,598.57, up 92.35 points):
Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down six cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $7.39 on 16.7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 16 cents, or 4.14 per cent, to $3.70 on 7.1 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 19 cents, or 4.79 per cent, to $3.78 on 6.7 million shares.
Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down $1.48, or 6.90 per cent, to $19.98 on 5.7 million shares. Goldcorp and Barrick (down 65 cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $25.55 on 3.04 million shares), two of Canada's biggest gold companies, are creating a new joint venture to advance several mining projects clustered in northern Chile.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Down six cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $10.92 on 4.98 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $4.53 on 4.95 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Down 15 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $14.34 on 636,051 shares. Former CEO Michael Pearson filed a lawsuit on Monday in the U.S., alleging that the Quebec-based drugmaker breached his separation agreement by refusing to hand over 580,676 restricted share units and about 2.4 million performance share awards he was granted. Pearson also alleges that he is owed US$180,000 for unpaid portions of his consulting contract with Valeant after being replaced as chief executive last May. Valeant terminated the contract in January.