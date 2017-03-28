Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,598.57, up 92.35 points):

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down six cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $7.39 on 16.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 16 cents, or 4.14 per cent, to $3.70 on 7.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 19 cents, or 4.79 per cent, to $3.78 on 6.7 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down $1.48, or 6.90 per cent, to $19.98 on 5.7 million shares. Goldcorp and Barrick (down 65 cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $25.55 on 3.04 million shares), two of Canada's biggest gold companies, are creating a new joint venture to advance several mining projects clustered in northern Chile.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Down six cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $10.92 on 4.98 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $4.53 on 4.95 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: