New Jersey university is looking to sell its music college

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey university wants to sell its music college to another institution.

Rider University President Gregory Dell'Omo announced Tuesday that an outside firm has been hired to seek a buyer for the Westminster Choir College and its 23-acre campus in Princeton. He said another option is to sell the school to a buyer who will move the school to its own campus.

The move comes as Rider continues efforts to boost enrolment and faces a potential $13 million shortfall by 2019.