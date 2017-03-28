North American stock indexes register gains, Canadian dollar up a nudge

TORONTO — North American stock markets have advanced moderately today in late morning trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.28 points to 15,594.50 after 90 minutes of trading.

That adds to a 63.55-point advance on Monday, after the market reversed early declines.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.79 points to 20,631.77 and the S&P 500 index added 8.59 points to 2,350.18, after they fell Monday.

The Nasdaq composite index was up 11.53 points to 5,851.90, adding to a similar gain on Monday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.81 cents US, up 0.05 of a cent from Monday's close.

The May crude contract was up 94 cents at US$48.67 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up one cent at US$3.06 per mmBTU.