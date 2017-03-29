Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,657.63, up 59.06 points):

Tethys Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TPL). Oil and gas. Up half a cent, or 20 per cent, to three cents on 7.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 95 cents, or 6.38 per cent, to $15.85 on 6.7 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Unchanged at $1.28 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 4.25 per cent, to $4.66 on 5.2 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 42 cents, or 9.88 per cent, to $4.67 on 4.1 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down nine cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $19.89 on 3.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $2.12 on 2.02 million shares. Bombardier's senior executives saw their compensation rise by nearly 50 per cent last year at a time when it laid off thousands of workers, sought government aid and saw the first CSeries passenger jet take flight. Total compensation for the Montreal-based company's top five executives and board chairman Pierre Beaudoin was US$32.6 million in 2016, up from US$21.9 million the year before, according to a proxy circular ahead of its May 11 annual meeting.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 10 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $23.77 on 3.4 million shares. A relative newcomer to the senior ranks of Manulife has been picked to be the insurer's president, responsible for its global operations including Canada. Roy Gori, who joined the Canadian life insurance and wealth management company in early 2015, has been responsible for Manulife's Asia division.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK:B). Miner. Up 51 cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $29.54 on 2.3 million shares. The Vancouver-based mining firm says a number of issues hampered its coal business in the first quarter but it expects production and sales volumes to return to normal levels in the second quarter. Teck provided investors with an update Wednesday on its coal operations, saying activity largely continued at full production rates, though it dealt with lower sales volumes, winter weather and transportation issues.