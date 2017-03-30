Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,578.76, down 78.87 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down $2.40, or 13.75 per cent, to $15.05 on 20.2 million shares. Cenovus announced Wednesday it plans to swallow most of the Canadian assets belonging to ConocoPhillips in a C$17.7 billion blockbuster acquisition that builds upon a recent trend of Canadian consolidation in the oilsands. The deal makes Houston-based ConocoPhillips the latest international player to reduce its exposure to Alberta's oilpatch.

Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up 55 cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $22.89 on 10.1 million shares.

Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSX:SVY). Oil and gas. Down one cent, or 0.52 per cent, to $1.93 on 5.3 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down $3.42, or 2.92 per cent, to $113.78 on 4.7 million shares. CIBC increased its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent on Thursday in a bid to win shareholder approval for the takeover deal. The offer values the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion, as CIBC raises both the number of shares it is offering and the amount of cash.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.22 per cent, to $4.64 on 4.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $4.59 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Discount retailer. Up $11.14, or 11.17 per cent, to $110.88 on 1.9 million shares. The Montreal-based company will start accepting credit cards across all of its stores this year, the retailer said on Thursday, as it posted stronger-than-expected results that sent its stock surging. It earned $146.1 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 29, up from $124.8 million or $1.00 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for what was the company's fourth quarter improved to $854.5 million compared with $766.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Dollarama also raised its estimate of how many of its stores Canada can support within a decade to 1,700 from 1,400. It had 1,095 stores as of Jan. 29.