Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,578.76, down 78.87 points):
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down $2.40, or 13.75 per cent, to $15.05 on 20.2 million shares. Cenovus announced Wednesday it plans to swallow most of the Canadian assets belonging to ConocoPhillips in a C$17.7 billion blockbuster acquisition that builds upon a recent trend of Canadian consolidation in the oilsands. The deal makes Houston-based ConocoPhillips the latest international player to reduce its exposure to Alberta's oilpatch.
Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up 55 cents, or 2.46 per cent, to $22.89 on 10.1 million shares.
Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSX:SVY). Oil and gas. Down one cent, or 0.52 per cent, to $1.93 on 5.3 million shares.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down $3.42, or 2.92 per cent, to $113.78 on 4.7 million shares. CIBC increased its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent on Thursday in a bid to win shareholder approval for the takeover deal. The offer values the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion, as CIBC raises both the number of shares it is offering and the amount of cash.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.22 per cent, to $4.64 on 4.6 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $4.59 on 4.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Discount retailer. Up $11.14, or 11.17 per cent, to $110.88 on 1.9 million shares. The Montreal-based company will start accepting credit cards across all of its stores this year, the retailer said on Thursday, as it posted stronger-than-expected results that sent its stock surging. It earned $146.1 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 29, up from $124.8 million or $1.00 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for what was the company's fourth quarter improved to $854.5 million compared with $766.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Dollarama also raised its estimate of how many of its stores Canada can support within a decade to 1,700 from 1,400. It had 1,095 stores as of Jan. 29.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up nine cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $66.22 on 3.03 million shares. TD Bank has enlisted the help of an outside company to review its business in light of reports that some employees allegedly broke the law in order to meet sales targets and keep their jobs. "It's not an unusual event in the bank that we ask outside firms to come and assist us," CEO Bharat Masrani told reporters following the bank's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.