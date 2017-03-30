Twitter eases 140-character limit in replies

NEW YORK — Twitter has found more creative ways to ease its 140-character limit without officially raising it.

Now, the company says that when you reply to someone — or to a group — usernames will no longer count toward those 140 characters. This will be especially helpful with group conversations, where replying to two, three or more users at a time could be especially difficult with the character constraints.

Last fall, Twitter said it would stop counting photos, videos, quote tweets, polls and GIF animations toward the character limit.