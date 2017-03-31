Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,547.75, down 31.01 points):
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Unchanged at $15.05 on 11.8 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.03, or 11.11 per cent, to $10.30 on 9.2 million shares. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and said it would be expanding its software licensing business following its decision last year to stop making smartphones. It is also in talks about a new BlackBerry-branded tablet. Under general accounting rules reported in U.S. dollars, BlackBerry had a net loss of $47 million, or nine cents per share — a big improvement from the $238-million loss it had at the same time last year. Revenue fell to $286 million for the quarter, down 38 per cent from a year before.
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Oil and gas. Up 10 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $61.37 on 7.4 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down $1.59, or two per cent, to $77.80 on 5.58 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 1.43 per cent, to $15.58 on 5.51 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $4.69 on 5.48 million shares.