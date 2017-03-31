Most actively traded companies on the TSX

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.03, or 11.11 per cent, to $10.30 on 9.2 million shares. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and said it would be expanding its software licensing business following its decision last year to stop making smartphones. It is also in talks about a new BlackBerry-branded tablet. Under general accounting rules reported in U.S. dollars, BlackBerry had a net loss of $47 million, or nine cents per share — a big improvement from the $238-million loss it had at the same time last year. Revenue fell to $286 million for the quarter, down 38 per cent from a year before.