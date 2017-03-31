McDonald's Canada says info of 95,000 job applicants compromised
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — McDonald's Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.
The company says the accessed information included names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.
But McDonald's says the site doesn't collect social insurance numbers, banking information or health information.
In a statement, McDonald's Canada says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.
It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald's Canada restaurant.
McDonald's has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Globe and Mail suspends Leah McLaren over breastfeeding column
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs