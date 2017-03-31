US stocks waver between small gains and losses at midday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The stock market is closing out a solid quarter with a day of mixed trading on Wall Street Friday. Major indexes were moving in a small range, with the Dow Jones industrials posting a small loss while other indexes were mostly higher. Investors weighed several corporate deals and new economic data on consumer spending and inflation. Energy stocks were down the most as the price of crude oil headed lower. Utilities led the gainers.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 40 points, or 0.2
QUARTER'S END: As the market closes in on the final trading hours of the first quarter, the S&P 500 is on track for its best quarter since the end of 2015, while the Nasdaq is on course for its best quarterly showing since the end of 2013. The Dow isn't doing as well as it did in the final quarter of 2016. And the Russell 2000 is on pace for its fourth quarterly gain in a row.
U.S. ECONOMY: The Commerce Department said consumer spending kept rising in February, though gains the last two months have been slow. Meanwhile, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 2.1
DASHED EXPECTATIONS: NantHealth slumped 10
ENERGY SLUMP: Several energy companies were down as oil prices headed lower. Exxon Mobil slid $1.65, or 2
STRONG QUARTER: DXP Enterprises jumped 13.8
DIALED IN: BlackBerry surged 13.7
ACQUISITION AGREEMENT: TRC vaulted 45.6
DOUBLE DEAL: FMC has agreed to buy part of DuPont's crop protection business, while DuPont has agreed to buy FMC's health and nutrition unit. FMC will get $1.6 billion, mostly in cash. Antitrust regulators in Europe wanted DuPont to make the sale as part of its combination with competitor Dow Chemical. Shares in FMC jumped $8.83, or 14.4
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.3
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices edged higher. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.41
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $50.20 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 6 cents to $53.07.
CURRENCIES: The euro weakened to $1.0690 from $1.0691 on Thursday. The dollar fell to 111.49 yen from 111.60 yen.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail