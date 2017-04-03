Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,584.40, up 36.65 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $23.61 on 7.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $14.95 on 6.1 million shares.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $3.99 on 5.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 38 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $66.99 on 5.02 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $3.84 on 4.6 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down six cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $7.43 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $2.06 on 4.2 million shares. Bombardier did "a bad job" explaining its decision to raise executive compensation, but the company has listened to the public and is now ready to turn the page, CEO Alain Bellemare says. In an interview, Bellemare acknowledged that Bombardier underestimated the anger that would erupt over the pay hikes, which were to come as it was issuing pink slips to thousands of employees while receiving federal and provincial assistance.