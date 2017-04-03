SNC-Lavalin in talks about possible takeover of WS Atkins for $3.5 billion

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin is in talks to acquire London-based WS Atkins PLC for the equivalent of C$3.5 billion.

Atkins says it has received a possible offer from the Canadian company of 20.89 pounds cash per share.

It says its board is prepared to recommend the offer, subject to reaching agreement on other possible terms and conditions, but warned there is no guarantee that a deal will be concluded.

Atkins says SNC-Lavalin is required to make a firm offer or withdraw by May 1.

Shares in the company closed up nearly 27 per cent at 19.50 pounds on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Regulators halted trading in SNC shares (TSX:SNC) in Toronto before markets opened Monday, pending news from the company. However, SNC had made no statement as of midday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk estimated the deal would values Atkin's equity at $3.5 billion, and the company at $3.7 billion including debt.

Lynk says SNC-Lavalin has been vocal about wanting to acquire a company that would increase its exposure to the infrastructure and power markets and also would give it a presence in Europe and-or Asia