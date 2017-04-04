Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,669.07, up 84.67 points):
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSX:BXE). Oil and gas. unchanged at $1.03 on 6.4 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down nine cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $14.86 on 6.3 million shares.
ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Up 10 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $3.76 on 5.1 million shares.
Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Up three cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $1.31 on 4.37 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $3.81 on 4.36 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 2.66 per cent, to $2.70 on 4.2 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $78.06 on 2.1 million shares. The head of Canadian banking at Scotiabank says further government intervention will be needed if Toronto house prices continue to soar after the spring homebuying season. James O'Sullivan says the Toronto housing market is one that policy-makers should be most concerned about in the country.