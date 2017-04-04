Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,669.07, up 84.67 points):

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (TSX:BXE). Oil and gas. unchanged at $1.03 on 6.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down nine cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $14.86 on 6.3 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Up 10 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $3.76 on 5.1 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Up three cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $1.31 on 4.37 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $3.81 on 4.36 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 2.66 per cent, to $2.70 on 4.2 million shares.

