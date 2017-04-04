Business

STORY REMOVED: BC-US--Netflix-Thumbs-Up Or Down

This photo provided by Netflix shows a demonstration of the service's new thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system. Netflix‚Äôs video-streaming service is scrapping its familiar star-rating system and hoping to get a thumbs-up, the new way that its 94 million subscribers will be asked to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show. The change, unveiled Wednesday, April 5, 2017, is being driven by Netflix‚Äôs dissatisfaction with the amount of viewer feedback its computers have been getting to help customize recommendations about what else to watch on the service. (Netflix via AP)

This photo provided by Netflix shows a demonstration of the service's new thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system. Netflix‚Äôs video-streaming service is scrapping its familiar star-rating system and hoping to get a thumbs-up, the new way that its 94 million subscribers will be asked to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show. The change, unveiled Wednesday, April 5, 2017, is being driven by Netflix‚Äôs dissatisfaction with the amount of viewer feedback its computers have been getting to help customize recommendations about what else to watch on the service. (Netflix via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about changes to Netflix's ratings system. The story was published prematurely in error.

The AP

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular