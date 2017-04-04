New labour deal at Regina refinery ratified by members of Unifor union
REGINA — A tenative labour deal at the Co-op refinery in Regina has been ratified by union members.
Both the refinery and Unifor Local 594 sent out tweets on Monday night saying the pact had been approved.
The union's bargaining committee had said it wasn't "the deal we wanted" but they would recommend its acceptance.
About 800 workers had been poised for a lockout starting on Sunday.
Negotiations for a new contract have been ongoing for months after the last contract expired in January 2016.
