Science alone is not enough to stop food fraud, says CFIA officer

QUEBEC — The deputy chief food safety officer for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says collaboration is key to combating food fraud as science is no longer sufficient to stop the problem.

Aline Dimitri says the issue is becoming more complex and international.

The global food supply chain complicates detection and experts say some of those perpetuating fraud have come up with methods to beat outdated detection systems.

She says that while the CFIA works with universities to develop new methods to help detect fraudulent food products, it's critical for regulators to collaborate with each other too.