Third woman joins racial lawsuit against Fox News

NEW YORK — A third Fox News Channel employee has joined two colleagues in their lawsuit that says they were subjected to racial discrimination by a since-fired executive.

Monica Douglas said former controller Judith Slater, who was fired on Feb. 28, frequently expressed an unwillingness to be near black people. Douglas is black, as are colleagues Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, who filed suit against Fox last week.

Douglas, who is Panamanian, said in the lawsuit that Slater told her she wouldn't let her dogs eat food Panamanians eat. She said Slater frequently referred to her status as a breast cancer survivor, calling her the "one-boobed girl" and the like. Douglas said she complained about Slater's comments in 2014 and nothing was done.