Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,642.99, down 26.08 points):
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 25 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $15.11 on 9.8 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.80 on 8.4 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 33 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $15.65 on 5.8 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 27 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $23.31 on 5.7 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.37 per cent, to $2.71 on 5.5 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $4.55 on 5.3 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC). Retailer. Up 75 cents, or 7.73 per cent, to $10.45 on 1.8 million shares. The Toronto-based company says it's focused on cutting costs as it faces a challenging retail environment in Canada and abroad, but hasn't completely shut the door on buying up more banners. HBC"s top executives, who spoke to analysts Wednesday from The Netherlands where the company plans to open 10 Hudson's Bay department stores by the end of this year, wouldn't identify any of the potential acquisitions.