Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,642.99, down 26.08 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 25 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $15.11 on 9.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.80 on 8.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 33 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $15.65 on 5.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 27 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $23.31 on 5.7 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.37 per cent, to $2.71 on 5.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $4.55 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: