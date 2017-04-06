Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,697.18, up 54.19 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $15.09 on 17.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $3.75 on 6.5 million shares.

Katanga Mining Limited. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up four cents, or 14.29 per cent, to 32 cents on 4.9 million shares.

Raging River Exploration Inc. (TSX:RRX). Oil and gas. Down 61 cents, or 6.19 per cent, to $9.25 on 3.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $4.64 on 3.52 million shares.

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX:IAE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.52 per cent, to $1.93 on 3.47 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $25.87 on 2.3 million shares. The Toronto-based gold miner says it's selling a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina to Chinese mining company Shangdong Gold Group for $960 million as part of what it calls a "strategic co-operation agreement." Barrick says as part of the deal, the two companies will also explore the joint development of its Pascua-Lama deposit, located about 10 kilometres from the Veladero site.