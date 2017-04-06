Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,697.18, up 54.19 points):
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $15.09 on 17.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $3.75 on 6.5 million shares.
Katanga Mining Limited. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up four cents, or 14.29 per cent, to 32 cents on 4.9 million shares.
Raging River Exploration Inc. (TSX:RRX). Oil and gas. Down 61 cents, or 6.19 per cent, to $9.25 on 3.8 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $4.64 on 3.52 million shares.
Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX:IAE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.52 per cent, to $1.93 on 3.47 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $25.87 on 2.3 million shares. The Toronto-based gold miner says it's selling a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina to Chinese mining company Shangdong Gold Group for $960 million as part of what it calls a "strategic co-operation agreement." Barrick says as part of the deal, the two companies will also explore the joint development of its Pascua-Lama deposit, located about 10 kilometres from the Veladero site.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up 77 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $97.81 on 2.3 million shares. Royal Bank's top executive told shareholders on Thursday that he's "increasingly concerned" about the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets and would welcome government interventions. The rapid increase in housing prices in the two cities is the product of an "unhealthy combination" of factors, RBC chief executive Dave McKay said at the bank's annual meeting in Toronto.