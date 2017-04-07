Gold up sharply but stock markets little-changed since U.S. attack on Syria
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — North American stock markets edged lower in late-morning trading, but gold was up following the U.S. cruise missile strike on Syria.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.83 points to 15,672.35, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.83 points at 20,661.12. The S&P 500 index shed 0.83 of a point to 2,356.66, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 4.25 points to 5,874.70.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.70 cents US, up a 0.17 of a cent from Thursday.
Market observers suggested that reaction to the U.S. attack on Syria was limited because traders didn't expect the military intervention would escalate.
However, the benchmark gold contract hit a 2017 high of US$1.271.50 an ounce overnight — up US$18.20 from the close Thursday — before giving back some of its gains. Similarly, the crude contract was near a one-month high.
In late-morning trading, the June gold contract was up $14.50 at US$1,267.80 an ounce.
The May crude oil contract climbed 45 cents at US$52.15 per barrel and May natural gas contracts fell six cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU. May copper contracts lost two cents at US$2.64 a pound.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well