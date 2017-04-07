Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,667.13, down 30.05 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 35 cents, or 2.32 per cent, to $14.74 on 30.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 10 cents, or 4.95 per cent, to $2.12 on 7.22 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $3.70 on 7.19 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.81 on 5.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.21 per cent, to $4.79 on 5.4 million shares.

Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up 8.5 cents, or 26.56 per cent, to 40.5 cents on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Bank. Up 28 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $100.23 on 1.6 million shares. After more than a decade at the helm, the Bank of Montreal's Bill Downe has announced plans to retire as CEO on Oct. 31. He will be succeeded by Darryl White, who is currently the bank's chief operating officer.

HudBay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Miner. Down 15 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $8.95 on 1.5 million shares. A court in Guatemala has acquitted a former security guard for the Toronto-based mining company of murdering an indigenous activist and leaving another paralyzed in a ruling that comes amidst a landmark lawsuit in Canada, lawyers for the plaintiffs say. At the time of the incidents in 2009, Mynor Padilla was head of security for a mine owned by Hudbay.