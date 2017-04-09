'Boss Baby,' 'Beauty' outshine 'Smurfs 3' at box office

LOS ANGELES — The Smurfs are feeling a little blue this weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the third installment in Sony's animated series, "Smurfs: The Lost Village," made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the movie reportedly cost $60 million to make.

The weekend belonged to family-friendly holdovers "Boss Baby," which took first place, and "Beauty and the Beast" in second place. "Boss Baby" added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

"Beauty and the Beast" earned $25 million. In four weeks, Disney's live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million domestically.