Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners buy Intrawest in US$1.5B deal

DENVER — The company behind the Mont Tremblant and Blue Mountain ski resorts has signed a deal to be acquired in a friendly deal valued at US$1.5 billion, including debt.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc. says U.S. ski resort company Aspen Skiing Co. and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners has agreed to pay US$23.75 per share in cash.

Intrawest CEO Thomas Marano says the offer is a 40 per cent premium over where the company's shares were before a report in January speculating that it was exploring a potential sale. Intrawest shares closed at US$25.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition to Tremblant and Blue Mountain, Intrawest has Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, Snowshoe in West Virginia and Stratton in Vermont.

It also has an adventure travel business including heli-skiing company Canadian Mountain Holidays and a real estate business.