Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,730.79, up 63.66 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 10 cents, or 4.72 per cent, to $2.22 on 7.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Up 65 cents, or 6.36 per cent, to $10.87 on 6.1 million shares.

Katanga Mining Limited. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up two cents, or 4.94 per cent, to 42.5 cents on 5.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Pharmaceutical. Up 48 cents, or 6.07 per cent, to $8.39 on 5.04 million shares.

Surge Energy Inc. (TSX:SGY). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $2.84 on 4.9 million shares.