Banks and financial sector lower as Toronto stock market declines

TORONTO — Canada's major stock exchange was down in late-morning trading today, weighed down by declining energy and financial stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.59 points to 15,632.20 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 112.89 points to 20,545.13, the S&P 500 index shed 16.15 points to 2,341.01 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 52.09 points to 5,893.24.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.95 cents US, down 0.06 of a cent from Monday.

The May crude contract was down 23 cents at US$52.85 per barrel and May natural gas contracts fell seven cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.