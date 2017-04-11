Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,727.11, down 3.68 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 15 cents, or 6.76 per cent, to $2.37 on 11.1 million shares. The Quebec-based company and German-based Siemens AG are in talks to merge their train businesses, according to a media report. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the proposed joint venture could be worth at least US$10.6 billion.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 4.59 per cent, to $3.87 on 9.8 million shares.

Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII). Asset management. Up two cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $2.20 on 9.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 26 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $66.16 on 7.5 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Down six cents, or 4.88 per cent, to $1.17 on 7.02 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Pharmaceutical. Down 62 cents, or 7.39 per cent, to $7.77 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: