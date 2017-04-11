Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,727.11, down 3.68 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 15 cents, or 6.76 per cent, to $2.37 on 11.1 million shares. The Quebec-based company and German-based Siemens AG are in talks to merge their train businesses, according to a media report. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the proposed joint venture could be worth at least US$10.6 billion.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 4.59 per cent, to $3.87 on 9.8 million shares.
Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII). Asset management. Up two cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $2.20 on 9.2 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 26 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $66.16 on 7.5 million shares.
Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS). Miner. Down six cents, or 4.88 per cent, to $1.17 on 7.02 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Pharmaceutical. Down 62 cents, or 7.39 per cent, to $7.77 on 6.2 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $44.15 on 703,717 shares. The Calgary-based pipeline operator has signed a non-binding letter of intent to develop a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal on Watson Island, south of Prince Rupert, B.C. Pembina signed the agreement with Prince Rupert Legacy Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Prince Rupert.
Most Popular
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
'It's disgusting:' Halifax woman on the litter she sees from her apartment window
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity