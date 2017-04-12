Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,648.40, down 78.71 points):
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 59 cents, or 32.24 per cent, to $2.42 on 10.7 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 15 cents, or 6.33 per cent, to $2.22 on 9.6 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $5.09 on 7.7 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 26 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $14.45 on 7.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 32 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $22.86 on 6.4 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.58, or 15.38 per cent, to $11.85 on 5.9 million shares. The Waterloo-based company announced it had been awarded US$814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. over royalty overpayments. A final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.
Companies reporting major news:
Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Telecommunications and media. Up $1.32, or 4.81 per cent, to $28.77 on 2.03 million shares. The cable TV and broadcasting giant added more wireless subscribers and lost fewer TV, Internet and landline customers than expected in its second quarter. It reported earnings of $147 million (30 cents per share), compared to $164 million (32 cents per share) in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to $1.30 billion from $1.15 billion.