Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,648.40, down 78.71 points):

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 59 cents, or 32.24 per cent, to $2.42 on 10.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 15 cents, or 6.33 per cent, to $2.22 on 9.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $5.09 on 7.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 26 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $14.45 on 7.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 32 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $22.86 on 6.4 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.58, or 15.38 per cent, to $11.85 on 5.9 million shares. The Waterloo-based company announced it had been awarded US$814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. over royalty overpayments. A final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.

Companies reporting major news: