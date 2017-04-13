Business

AC Milan sold to Chinese consortium

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, AC Milan's Suso, center, celebrates with his teammates after he scored during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. The Milan derby should generate heightened interest in China, especially after Saturday‚Äôs kickoff was moved to 1230 local time - perfect for prime time Chinese television audiences seven hours ahead. Inter Milan is owned by Chinese group Suning, while the delayed sale of AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors was expected to be completed Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)

MILAN — The takeover of AC Milan has been completed, with Silvio Berlusconi selling the club to a Chinese consortium after 31 years in charge.

The group, led by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li, has been attempting to buy Milan for some time but the deal has hit a series of delays and the sale has been postponed twice.

Berlusconi's holding company, Fininvest, released a statement Thursday announcing that it had completed the transfer of its 99.93 per cent stake in Milan to Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg — which was formerly known as Sino-Europe Sports.

The deal values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million).

