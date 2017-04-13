AC Milan sold to Chinese consortium
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILAN — The takeover of AC Milan has been completed, with Silvio Berlusconi selling the club to a Chinese consortium after 31 years in charge.
The group, led by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li, has been attempting to buy Milan for some time but the deal has hit a series of delays and the sale has been postponed twice.
Berlusconi's holding company, Fininvest, released a statement Thursday announcing that it had completed the transfer of its 99.93
The deal values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From egg hunts to free gelato: 5 things to do in Halifax this Easter weekend
-
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business