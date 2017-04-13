Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,535.48, down 112.92 points):

Mood Media Corp. (TSX:MM). Advertising and marketing. Up 10 cents, or 153.85 per cent, to 16.5 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 3.48 per cent, to $4.16 on 7.4 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Up nine cents, or 2.05 per cent, to $4.48 on 6.4 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Pharmaceutical. Down 65 cents, or 8.27 per cent, to $7.21 on 6.01 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $3.84 on 5.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Down 38 cents, or 3.69 per cent, to $9.93 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down 20 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $71.49 on 373,329 shares. The grocery and pharmacy giant said Thursday that it plans to open 30 new stores and renovate more than 500 existing stores as it continues to adapt to changes in the food retail sector. Loblaw said the investment includes the continued roll out of its Click & Collect e-commerce, improved health and wellness services, and the inclusion of fresh food at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations. The company later said it would shutter 52 locations across Canada that had fallen short of expectations.

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B). Telecommunications. Up 31 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $60.41 on 665,959 shares. Rogers has signed a deal to allow former Telus CEO Joe Natale join the company sooner than expected. Natale was named in October as the next chief executive at Rogers to replace Guy Laurence. However, a non-compete agreement had been expected to keep him from starting the job until July.