New Rogers chief executive Joe Natale joining company sooner than expected

TORONTO — Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) has signed a deal to allow former Telus CEO Joe Natale join the company sooner than expected.

Natale was named in October as the next chief executive at Rogers to replace Guy Laurence.

However, a non-compete agreement had been expected to keep him from starting the job until July.

Rogers says it has reached a confidential agreement with Telus (TSX:T) to allow Natale to take over the top job next Wednesday.

He is also expected to be appointed to the Rogers board of directors at its annual general meeting next week.