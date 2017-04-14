US retail sales fall in March, second straight monthly drop
WASHINGTON — Americans pulled back on their spending at auto dealers and restaurants in March, causing retail sales to drop despite signs of a healthy job market.
Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2
Still, there are signs that consumers are growing more cautious even though the unemployment rate declined in March to a low 4.5
Since the start of 2017,Americans have actually cut back on purchases at auto dealers and restaurants and bars, two major sources of sales gains in prior years. Sales tumbled 1.5
Spending at building materials stores also fell in March. Sales were also lower at gasoline stations, but that likely reflects lower energy prices rather than waning enthusiasm from consumers.
Some of the overall decline was offset by rising sales last month at department stores, clothiers and electronics outlets. But sales at those businesses have been sluggish over the past year.
One bright spot has been online retailers, which continue to thrive. Sales at non-store retailers improved 0.6