Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,684.89, up 149.41 points):

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $26.39 on 8.17 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 3.12 per cent, to $3.72 on 4.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $14.50 on 4.55 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up $1.33, or 2.05 per cent, to $66.20 on 4.3 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up two cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $4.18 on 4 million shares.