Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,622.57, down 62.32 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $14.31 on 6.595 million shares.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.B). Media. Down five cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 60 cents on 6.59 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 27 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $65.93 on 6.5 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down eight cents, or 6.78 per cent, to $1.10 on 5.9 million shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.62 per cent, to $3.72 on 5.1 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $2.57 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: