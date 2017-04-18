Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,622.57, down 62.32 points):
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $14.31 on 6.595 million shares.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.B). Media. Down five cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 60 cents on 6.59 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 27 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $65.93 on 6.5 million shares.
Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down eight cents, or 6.78 per cent, to $1.10 on 5.9 million shares.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.62 per cent, to $3.72 on 5.1 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $2.57 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Transcontinental Media Inc. (TSX:TCL.A). Publishing. Down 28 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $23.88 on 216,778 shares. The Montreal-based media and publishing company has put its newspapers in Quebec and Ontario up for sale, days after selling its publications in Atlantic Canada. The company says the sale process is expected to last several months and involves 91 local and regional publications in Quebec, one in Cornwall, Ont., and the free daily Metro in Montreal, along with their related websites.