Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly
NEW YORK — Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his show's viewership declined by 26
O'Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel's parent company looks into a woman's accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show's advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.
Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren't as interested in "The O'Reilly Factor" without O'Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16