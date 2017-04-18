Business

Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O'Reilly of "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. Embattled Fox News Channel host Bill O‚ÄôReilly hasn‚Äôt taken this much time off consecutively in March or April for at least 10 years. O‚ÄôReilly says he‚Äôs off ‚ÄúThe O‚ÄôReilly Factor‚Äù until April 24. Cable television‚Äôs most popular host has seen an advertiser exodus following reports of settlements reached with five women to keep quiet about harassment accusations. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his show's viewership declined by 26 per cent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

O'Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel's parent company looks into a woman's accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show's advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren't as interested in "The O'Reilly Factor" without O'Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16 per cent from O'Reilly's performance a week earlier. The 2.32 million who watched Gutfeld on Friday was down 39 per cent from the previous Friday.

