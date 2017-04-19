Emirates trims US flights after Trump administration curbs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Middle East's biggest airline says it is reducing flights to the United States because of a drop in demand caused by tougher U.S. security measures and attempts by the Trump administration to ban travellers from a number of Muslim-majority nations.

Emirates said on Wednesday that the reductions will affect five of its 12 U.S. destinations, starting next month. It called the move "a commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand" in the three months since President Donald Trump took office.